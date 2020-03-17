Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom C. Carlson. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Tom was born in Hartford, CT on October 5, 1957, the son of Douglas and Phyllis (Sweet) Carlson. He graduated from Greenfield High School class of 1974. Among his many titles, Tom's cherished family and friends are what he was most proud of. Tom always had a story to tell, some wisdom to offer or a helpful hand to give to anyone in need. Tom would often stop to talk or just listen to anyone along his path; always putting the worry for others above himself.



Tom was a skilled carpenter and tradesman who worked for a number of local contractors throughout the years; however he spent most of his adult years as a self-employed contractor. He took pride in making people's lives function better in and around their home, always looking for a creative way to make home life easier for his customers. Tom dedicated himself to service, volunteering with the Heath Fire Department. In his free time, Tom enjoyed many things, but he especially enjoyed family and friends, helping others, good food and drink, traveling with his wife, working on and around his home, attending his niece and nephew's sporting events, and the occasional Patriots game. Most recently, he enjoyed dedicating as much of his free time as possible to his grandchildren. Tom was extremely proud of the children in his family; his children, his grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews.



Tom leaves behind his beloved wife Robyn (Provost), two children; Rebecca and her husband Mike, Douglas and his wife Crystal, and three grandchildren Evan, MaKayla and Oliver. Tom is survived by his sister Linda (Matthew) McNeary of North Carolina and brothers Guy Welles of Florida and John (Connie) Carlson of Utah. Tom is also survived by his mother-in-law Marcia Provost and brother-in-law Robert D. (Jessica) Provost both of Leyden, MA along with many nieces and nephews.



Tom was predeceased by his parents Douglas and Phyllis Carlson and his father-in-law Robert S. Provost.



At this time, there are no services planned. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to Heath Fire Fighters Association P.O. Box 45, Heath, MA 01346.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneral

