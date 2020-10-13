Toni Ruth Manning, 73, of Shelburne Falls passed away on Thursday October 8, 2020.Toni was born on October 17, 1946, in Greenfield, MA. She was the daughter of the late Farley A. Manning and Ruth F. Koegel.Toni attended Stoneleigh-Burnham school and received her degree in food science from UMass and her MBA from the University of Baltimore. She had a distinguished career in the food industry business while living in Baltimore but ultimately returned home to Shelburne Falls and founded TRM food consultant firm. Her passions were traveling and developing gluten free recipes with her ultimate goal to publish a cookbook.Toni was an active member in her community and donated countless hours of her time serving on various boards/ committees. She was a member of Rotary Club in both Greenfield and Baltimore and rarely missed a meeting. She was a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier of Boston and Baltimore/Washington, a member of Research Chefs Association of New England and served on the board for All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in Greenfield, MA.She is survived by her cat Vinny and her cousin June Willson Kennedy and her family. She was the beloved step Aunt to Becky Magee, Kristen Stewart and her family, and step sister in law Jeanne Elliott. She had wonderful neighbors Kathy Halberg and Jennifer Breuer and countless friendships.There will be an outdoor ceremony at Arms Cemetery on Saturday, October 17 at 2PM.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.