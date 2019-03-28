Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Traver Brooke Gumaer. View Sign

Traver Brooke Gumaer passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24th while out for an evening run. Traver was 44 years old and his entire family is heartbroken by the loss of their "Gentle Giant" known by everyone to be a kind and supportive husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend. Traver will be missed by his wife, Victoria Hassam Gumaer his two young sons, Jonah and Ethan aged 7 and 2.



He is survived by his parents Donald Richard and Diane Gumaer of Sunderland, MA and his birth mother Erica Dodenhoff of Las Cruces, NM. Traver also leaves behind his brother Carey Gumaer, his wife Lauren of Saugus, MA and his sister Sarah E. Gumaer and her fiance Garrett Inman of Holyoke, MA. Other family members include his father-in-law Timothy Hassam and wife Lisa of Port Richie Florida and his mother-in-law Christina Therrien from Machias, Maine. He is predeceased by brother-in-law, Michael Muzerolle.



Traver was part of a large extended family. He was more like an older brother than a cousin to Carol and JC Brotherhood's children; Nathanael Brotherhood of Cold Spring NY, Elisa Brotherhood and Hanna Brotherhood of Brooklyn NY as well as Fred Gumaer's children Jeffrey Gumaer of Colorado and Kate Gumaer from Webster Groves, MO.



Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on June 8, 1974. He lived in Millbrook, NY until the age of 6 when his family moved to S. Deerfield, MA. The family moved to Sunderland in 1990. Traver attended Deerfield Elementary and Frontier Regional High School. He went on to Greenfield Community College and then UMass where he received a dual BS in electrical and computer engineering. While in college, Traver played in a band called The Coopers and produced a CD with his friend Jed Smith.



Traver was talented in many ways, learning from his father Rick helping build the family home in Sunderland. He was also an accomplished amateur chef, a skill he learned from his mom, Diane. At the time of his death Traver was in the middle of a successful career as an electrical engineer for companies that designed and built everything from satellite power supplies to industrial lighting systems and automated control interfaces, things we now refer to as "smart devices." He was recently promoted to principal engineer at Veeder-Root in Simsbury, CT.



Traver and Vykki were married July 31, 2013. Family meant everything to him. They lived in Southampton, MA where they enjoyed the company of a large circle of friends with who will miss his genuinely kind soul, his quiet brilliance and good natured sense of humor.



One of his favorite quotes was: "The universe is under no obligation to make sense to you" - Douglas Adams-



There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony on April 6th at The 121 Club at The Eastworks building in Easthampton, MA. This will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Please feel free to participate in a special sharing time as we fondly remember Traver and our experiences with him.



Flowers can be sent directly to the venue on April 6th



An educational fund for his sons can be found here:



https://www.gofundme.com/jonah-amp-ethan-gumaer-education-fund

7 Pleasant Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

