TSgt. Garnet T. Geyer, Ret., transitioned from this life on October 04, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. Garnet was born on March 24, 1935 to Clarence B. Geyer and Blanche S. Horne in Chambersburg, PA. He was the 10th child and 1st boy of 18 children.In June of 1952 at the age of 17 Garnet left the family farm and joined the United States Air Force. Garnet, fondly known as "Whitey" was so nicknamed by his buddies in the Air Force. In 1968 was deployed to Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam where he served until 1969. Upon his return he was stationed in Rome, NY where he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command and 416th Bombardment Wing until his retirement in 1972. He was a humble man and didn't think he deserved any special credit for his service to the country.After retirement, He settled in Greenfield, MA. where he took a position at Greenfield Supply working another 25 years. Upon his second retirement He finally relocated permanently to Holiday, Florida where he made many friends and spent the last years enjoying life to the fullest golfing, playing Bingo and traveling with his wife.Garnet married the former Theresa Demers of Turners Falls, MA in 1964 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage.He leaves behind his loving wife, Theresa, a daughter Cynthia Schmidt (Garry), two stepdaughters, Carol Booker (Bill) and Linda Welcome (Jerry). He also leaves behind sisters Doris Knepper and Joyce Runyon of PA., Beverly Stevenson of CO., brothers Gerald and Ronald Geyer of PA, a nephew Eugene Wright who was like a brother, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 10 great- great grandchildren and his special loved grand-dog Leilu.Garnet was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Blanche and 12 siblings.Services will be at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Oct. 19th at 1:00 pm with military honors.