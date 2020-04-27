Veronica A. (Rozak) LaChance, 85, of Mountain Road Estates, Gill, passed away on Thursday (4-23-2020) at the Arbors of Amherst. Ronnie was born in Northampton, Ma to Joseph and Nellie(Malek) Rozak.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family. Ronnie was a trusted person to her friends she surrounded herself with. Her lifelong interests in cooking, gardening, craft fairs and playing cards was shared among family and friends. Ronnie and her husband Don traveled throughout New England, but it was the cabin in Stratton Mountain, VT, that she enjoyed the most. It was the place where she would have family gatherings for vacations and holidays.
Ronnie graduated from Greenfield High School and attended Boston College. After marrying in 1957, she and Don, raised their children on the Mount Hermon Campus where they both worked. Later years, she worked at Phoenix Mutual, Poet Seat Nursing Home, and the Town of Gill, as Tax Collector and Treasurer, where she retired in 2019. Ronnie also served on several committees in the town of Gill.
Ronnie is survived by her four children. Michael of Exeter, RI, Christopher and his wife Lauri of Marblehead, MA, Susan LaPan and her partner Thomas Helbig of Turners Falls, and Lori of Greenfield, Ma, 6 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and a brother Richard Rozak and his wife Jane of Dalton, Ma.
Ronnie is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Donald, granddaughter Meghan LaPan, brothers John and Eugene Rozak, sisters Marion Rozak and Catherine Wisnewski.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Friends of Gill, ( C/O Ed, 119 West Gill Road, Gill, Ma 01354)
Arrangements are being cared for by Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 27, 2020