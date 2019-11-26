Veronica L. (LaPointe) Benz, 46 of Greenfield passed away Monday Nov 18, 2019 at the home of her mother in Wareham, Ma. Born in Holyoke, MA Nov. 18, 1973, she is the daughter of Sharon L. (Quesnel) O'Donnell. Veronica earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse from the Vermont Technical College. She was employed as a LPN for many years working at Charlene Manor and The Anchorage. Veronica is survived by her children Richard S. Ely, Cherie Ely, Briana Benz, her granddaughter Adalynne, brothers Greg and Roland, sisters Kristy, Katy and Sara and her many nieces and nephews. Friends may come to offer condolences to Veronica's family Friday Dec. 6, 2019, 5-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA 01027.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 26, 2019