Vickijo (Kimplin) Lisewski, 53, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a sudden illness. Born in Greenfield on April 8, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Kimplin and Helen Walton Adams.



Vickijo loved her five boys and stepdaughter with all her heart. She enjoyed knitting, reading and listening to her favorite rock songs. She treasured conversations with all of her dear friends.



Vickijo leaves her long-time companion David Jarvis of Turners Falls; her sons: Seth Lisewski (and Aaron) of West Springfield, Darron and Dylon Bourque of Turners Falls, Brandon Bourque of Southwick and Zackery Jarvis of Turners Falls and her stepdaughter Amilee Jarvis of Turners Falls. She also leaves three sisters: Debra Koscinski (and Woody) of Colrain, Lorie Cowan (and Gary) of Gill and Dawn Kimplin of Maine; two brothers: Chuck Kimplin (and Mellissa) of Winchester, NH and Darryl Kimplin (and Jennifer) of Greenfield as well as several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces and very special aunts and uncles. Vickijo's family wishes to thank BFMC spoke 3, social workers and doctors as well as the staff at Charlene Manor for their care and kindness.



Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. The family plan to have a Celebration of Life in the spring, with that date to be announced later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store