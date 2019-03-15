-Viola (Golon) Bergiel, 100, formerly of Turners Falls died Thursday (3-14-19) at Buckley Health Care Center.
She was born in Deerfield November 18, 1918 the daughter of John Blanch (Schnsky) Golon.
Viola attended local schools and graduated from Deerfield High School. She was a clerk at Phoenix Life Insurance for many years. Previously she had worked at Montague Rod and Reel and Millers Falls Tool.
Viola was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church.
She enjoyed homemaking, reading, crossword puzzles and Cape Cod.
Viola leaves her son Rodney and his wife Judy of New York, NY and her sisters in-law Agnes Dobosz and Irene Russell. As well as several nieces and nephews.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday (3-19-19) at 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 8:30-9:30 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572
