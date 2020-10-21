Viola Irene (Williams) Black was born in the throes of the Great Depression (November 11, 1930) and passed from this life early in the morning of October 17, 2020 following seven months of isolation from friends and family imposed due to fears of the current pandemic. She passed peacefully of natural causes at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield and had resided most recently in Montague Center.
Born to Herman Williams and Myrtle (Wentworth) Williams in the tiny hamlet of North Leverett, Viola learned from them the many skills involved in working the land, animal husbandry and clothing construction. She was a conservationist long before it was fashionable and carved her own personal environmental deal that would truly make subsequent generations green with envy. She took full advantage of the rural landscape by honing her ice-skating skills on frozen local ponds and joining with a half dozen or more friends sledding down the snowy covered Main Road from Moores Corner to North Leverett on a traverse runner toboggan (rip). She was always the one in the crowd taking pictures, but her lifelong favorite past time was reading. Her mother often commented, "Always with her nose in a book!"
Vi's elementary school experience was in multi-grade classrooms in Leverett Public Schools in North Leverett and Moores Corner, which she loved because those settings provided her with the ability to eavesdrop on all of the lessons offered. Much to her chagrin, it was recommended that she skip the third grade due to her swift advancement through the curriculum. She loved school and would have enjoyed the extra year of learning.
She graduated from New Salem Academy and was voted prettiest girl in the class of 1947. She not only was editor in chief of her school yearbook, but she typed the entire volume. (She continually taught folks to type so convinced was she that everyone should have keyboarding skills.) Outside of school, she worked as a nanny on Cape Cod during the summer between her junior and senior years and represented her chapter of 4-H on radio station WBZ in Boston during a statewide conference. She used her clothing construction skills as a seamstress for the former Rockdale Corporation, and she also worked in Central Supply at the Franklin County Public Hospital. She and her late husband, Harold Black, who were married on September 6, 1947, were in business together providing bus transportation for students in Leverett Elementary School. Of her childcare services, it was said had she received pay, she could have single-handedly settled the national debt.
She will be missed by her four children and their spouses, Pamela Williams and her husband Larry of Largo, Florida, Wendy Farley and her husband John, Hal Black and his wife Edith, and Barry Black and his wife Lori all of Montague. She also leaves seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Herman Williams, Jr., Mary Stone, Gilbert Williams and Ruth Schultz, her siblings, predeceased her. She leaves a sister-in-law, Lillian Black of Taunton and a brother-in-law, Roger Schultz of Ocala, FL. She was blessed with a large, loving extended family including many nieces and nephews-including her niece, Tina Brown, who was by her side in her final minutes.
The staff of Buckley Healthcare Center have been her surrogate family for these many months, and Vi's family is grateful for the loving care she received. New England Hospice provided extra care during her last weeks and special appreciation goes to the deaconesses and Pastor Mark Brussel of the North Leverett Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 75 years, for their faithful prayers and frequent visits to her when allowed. While active in the church, she participated as a choir member and held offices in various groups and committees.
A memorial service will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions, but anyone is invited to join us on a livestream online at www.nlbcma.org
on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Mark Brussel of the North Leverett Baptist Church will be presiding. Everyone will be welcome at a committal service in the summer of 2021.
Expressions of affection in lieu of flowers are suggested in Viola's name to the North Leverett Baptist Church, 70 North Leverett Road, Leverett, MA 01054.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com