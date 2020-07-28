Viola L. (Radi) Bergeron, 86, of Green River Lane died Saturday 7/25/20 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Fisher, MN on July 15, 1934, the daughter of Herman and Virginia (Wagner) Radi. Viola was class validictorian and graduated from Fisher high school, in 1952.
Viola was a financial loan officer for Oscoda Savings Bank in Oscoda, MI for over twenty five years. Her dedication and professionalism was above reproach and she was well respected by her peers and co-workers.
She enjoyed sewing, fashion and loved to cook. Viola and her husband Bernard spent most of their time in Florida, where she volunteered her time at Sea Breeze Mobile Manor in Hobe Sound,FL. Viola was the treasurer for the Seabreeze Association and spearheaded many park events. She was extremely active in her community and was beloved by members of the park.
Besides her beloved husband of sixty three years, Bernard, Viola leaves two sons, Greg Bergeron of Colrain and Gary Bergeron of Muskegon, MI; two grandchildren, Kollin Bergeron of Muskegon, MI and Jordonna Bergeron of Spring Lake, MI; four brothers, Ivan Radi and his wife Marjorie of Grand Forks, ND, Orville Radi of Fisher, MN, Keith Radi and his wife Paulette of Porto Santa Maria, Spain, and Wallace Radi and his wife Dorothy of E. Grand Forks, MN; a sister, Mary Gisler of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.