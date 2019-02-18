Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola M. Batrano. View Sign

Viola M. Batrano died Friday, February 15,2019, at home on Porter Street, South Deerfield.



Viola was born in Colrain on May 3, 1922, daughter of Aurora (Champagne) Daigneault & Philip Daigneault---both deceased. She was married to John J. Batrano, Sr. of North Adams on September 27, 1941. Viola worked at Sprague Electric in North Adams for a few years and later, after her 5 children were raised, she worked as head housekeeper at Rockridge in Northampton. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening , camping and traveling, and the ocean but most of all special time spent with her family. She traveled a lot during their retirement years, from 1980 until 2001, at which time they moved to West St., So. Deerfield until the passing of her husband (John J. Batrano, Sr) in August, 2004. The last 3 years of her life were spent at her daughter's home at 6 Porter St., So. Deerfield.



Viola is survived by two sons, John (Georgianna) Batrano Jr. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Gary (Barbara) Batrano of Goshen, Mass. and two daughters, Joan (Roger) baker of South Deerfield, Mass. and Rose Pippin of Leeds, Mass. She also leaves a sister, Lillian Farris of Colchester, Conn., and a sister-in-law, Joyce Daigneault in Deltona, Florida. She also leaves grandchildren, Ronald Baker, Richard Baker, Terry Raymond, Christopher Batrano, Michael Batrano, Cynthia McAuley, Jason Batrano, Matthew Batrano, and Brian Pippin. She also leaves a sister, Lillian Farris of Colchester, Conn. and a sister-in-law, Joyce Daigneault, of Deltona, Florida. She leaves great grandchildren, Amy Baker, Tyler Raymond, Michaela Rose Pippin, Raven Batrano, Claire Marie McAuley & Quinn McAuley, Nicholas Batrano & Jacob Batrano, and a great-great grand son, Roran Batrano. And many nieces and nephews. Viola was predeceased by two brothers, Gene Daigneault and Philip Daigneault, a sister, Rita Tessier and a daughter, Gloria Batrano.



A Calling Hour will be held Tuesday , February 19, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM with Fr. Timothy Campoli officiating. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be in the spring.



90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

