Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121

Virginia (Langston) Metzler, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with her loving family at her side.



Virginia was born in Gloucester, MA on May 9, 1925 a daughter of John E. and Ida (White) Langston. She graduated from the Gates, NC school district as a member of the class of 1942 and continued her education at Mrs. Johnson's Business School for Girls in Norfolk, VA.



Virginia's career began as a secretary for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company.



On July 16, 1946 she was married to Harvey W. Metzler, Jr. and they were married for nearly 70 years before Harvey's passing on June 23, 2017.



Virginia and Harvey were members of the Second Congregational Church in Greenfield for well over 60 years.



Virginia's volunteer service to her community included delivering Meals on Wheels, she was a Volunteer at the Franklin Medical Center for many years and was active in the Western Mass Cystic Fibrosis Chapter since 1960.



Virginia's compassion and concern for others was immeasurable and will be missed.



At home her hobbies included sewing, flower gardening, rug braiding, camping, cooking and knitting bonnets for newborns at Franklin Medical Center.



Her survivors include her loving family; a son William Craig Metzler and his wife Amy, a daughter Janice Fisk and her husband Dennis, grandson Jason Fisk, great grandson Jacob Fisk and great granddaughter Mila Fisk of Ocala, FL, granddaughter Krista Romero and her husband Gian, great granddaughters Layla and Arya Romero of Connecticut, two brothers; Jarrett Langston and John Langston both of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband Harvey, Virginia was predeceased by a son Kurt on May 12, 2004.



Inurnment will take place at a later date in the family lot in North River Cemetery, Colrain.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested by Virginia's family that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to the family please visit

