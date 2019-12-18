Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Martin. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia M. (Buss) Martin of 48 Montague St., passed away on Dec.15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 4, 1932, the daughter of Herbert and Anne Buss of Worcester, MA.



Virginia graduated in 1953 from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing of Worcester, MA, where she earned her RN degree. During this time she met her future husband, Stanley J. Martin. They were married on Sept. 24, 1954. In the early years of their marriage, Stanley's job brought them from Massachusetts to California and Venezuela, before finally settling in Tampa, FL with their growing family.



Retirement brought them on a new adventure to the Outer Cape, where they helped open a family restaurant. And eventually they settled here in Western MA.



Virginia loved animals of all kinds. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, gardening and cooking. But most of all she loved being with her family and loved ones. She had a strong faith in God and looked forward to participating in her meetings at the Kingdom Hall.



She will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Stanley J. Martin and her six children; Glen Martin of Vieques, Puerto Rico and his partner Alex Mazzocca, Keith Martin of Lakeland, FL and his wife Theresa, Wendy Martin of Provincetown, MA and her husband Rocco DeMaio, Dawn Reynolds of Albuquerque, NM and her husband Louis, Julie Martin of Turners Falls and her wife Justine Hansen and Gary Martin, her steadfast and amazing caregiver of Turners Falls, MA and her three granddaughters, Amanda Martin of Clearwater, FL, Rebecca Martin of NYC, NY and Lily Reynolds of Albuquerque, NM.



Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no formal services. The Martin family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal shelter of your choice. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Virginia M. (Buss) Martin of 48 Montague St., passed away on Dec.15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 4, 1932, the daughter of Herbert and Anne Buss of Worcester, MA.Virginia graduated in 1953 from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing of Worcester, MA, where she earned her RN degree. During this time she met her future husband, Stanley J. Martin. They were married on Sept. 24, 1954. In the early years of their marriage, Stanley's job brought them from Massachusetts to California and Venezuela, before finally settling in Tampa, FL with their growing family.Retirement brought them on a new adventure to the Outer Cape, where they helped open a family restaurant. And eventually they settled here in Western MA.Virginia loved animals of all kinds. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, gardening and cooking. But most of all she loved being with her family and loved ones. She had a strong faith in God and looked forward to participating in her meetings at the Kingdom Hall.She will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Stanley J. Martin and her six children; Glen Martin of Vieques, Puerto Rico and his partner Alex Mazzocca, Keith Martin of Lakeland, FL and his wife Theresa, Wendy Martin of Provincetown, MA and her husband Rocco DeMaio, Dawn Reynolds of Albuquerque, NM and her husband Louis, Julie Martin of Turners Falls and her wife Justine Hansen and Gary Martin, her steadfast and amazing caregiver of Turners Falls, MA and her three granddaughters, Amanda Martin of Clearwater, FL, Rebecca Martin of NYC, NY and Lily Reynolds of Albuquerque, NM.Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no formal services. The Martin family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal shelter of your choice. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfunerahomes.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close