Virginia P. (Messenger) Cranston passed away on October 4, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Gardner Cranston.



Ginny was born on August 20, 1922 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Robert and Victoria Messenger and was a graduate of Greenfield HS in Greenfield, MA. She also graduated at the age of 44 from the nursing program at Greenfield Community College and worked as a Registered Nurse in Massachusetts and Florida..



Ginny lived for many years with her first husband Francis Rogers and their five children in the Greenfield Meadows and later Montague Center, MA in the beautiful home known as Lilac Hall.



She and her second husband, Gardner Cranston, lived on the Cranston Family Farm in Ashfield, MA and then moved to Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio to enjoy their retirement.



Ginny is survived by her daughter Elaine Ponchione of Fairbanks, AK and sons Peter and his wife Mary Rogers of Worthington, OH; Robert of Cumming, GA; William and his wife Ellie of Leander, TX; David and his wife Debra of North Falmouth, MA, step-son Thomas and his wife Cynthia Cranston of Ashfield, MA and was predeceased by daughter-in-law Cheryl Rogers and step-son Chris Cranston. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and her best childhood friend, Irmgard Petersante of Greenfield, MA.



Ginny will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Gardner at the family farm in Ashfield, MA.

