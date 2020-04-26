Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Alice Call Weston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Alice Call Weston, formerly of Colrain, Massachusetts, passed away at home in Bristol, Vermont on April 21st. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Helen Call and two brothers, Frederick and Douglas Call. Her brother William Call, married to Vivian's college classmate and pal Peggy, survives her and lives in North Carolina.



Vivian is survived by her husband, Kenneth Weston, formerly of Conway, Massachusetts, and six children: Craig Weston and wife Pat of Lyndonville, VT; Sarah Weston Corporon and husband Steve of Ketchikan, AK; Helen Weston and husband Mike Isham of Williston, VT; Alice Weston and husband Steve Rooney of Starksboro, VT; Carol Weston and partner Jean Goodwin of Bristol and Hubbarton, VT; and by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Vivian and Ken were married in 1960 in Colrain, Massachusetts and raised their children in Bristol, VT. Vivian also enjoyed spending time with numerous additional relatives living in New England. Carol has been a live-in caregiver for the last 8 years, and the family recognizes and is grateful for Carol's gifts of presence and love.



Vivian was born in 1933 in Colrain, Massachusetts, the youngest child. She enjoyed competing against her brothers in outdoor activities, raising and selling vegetables, working at her father's Gulf gas station, and caring for and riding the neighbor's Morgan horses. In 1951, Vivian graduated high school from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, and went on to be a pioneer of women's sports and feminism at the University of Vermont, serving as President of the Women's Athletic Association, and graduating with a degree in medical technology in 1955. Vivian worked in hospitals for a number of years, and then with her husband Ken in the field for their land surveying business.



Vivian and Ken enjoyed attending their children's various sporting and musical events. Vivian played the trombone, and she and Ken played in the Bristol Band since 1960. Vivian had lifelong interests in wildlife, geography and geology, and was a vegetable gardener, avid berry and apple picker, wonderful pie baker, and great at Scrabble. She served as a member of the Lawrence Memorial Library Board, supported Hospice and the American Field Service student exchange program, and co-founded the Addison Otters, the regional youth swim team based at Mt. Abe High School. Vivian was steady and kind. No matter what she was doing, she did it with dignity, strength and warmth. She made many friends in her later years at Project Independence in Middlebury, enjoying the socializing, activities and great food.



Vivian's family will plan a memorial gathering for later in the year. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Project Independence (112 Exchange Street, Middlebury, VT 05753) to support their wonderful programming for seniors in our community. To send online condolences to her family please visit

Vivian Alice Call Weston, formerly of Colrain, Massachusetts, passed away at home in Bristol, Vermont on April 21st. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Helen Call and two brothers, Frederick and Douglas Call. Her brother William Call, married to Vivian's college classmate and pal Peggy, survives her and lives in North Carolina.Vivian is survived by her husband, Kenneth Weston, formerly of Conway, Massachusetts, and six children: Craig Weston and wife Pat of Lyndonville, VT; Sarah Weston Corporon and husband Steve of Ketchikan, AK; Helen Weston and husband Mike Isham of Williston, VT; Alice Weston and husband Steve Rooney of Starksboro, VT; Carol Weston and partner Jean Goodwin of Bristol and Hubbarton, VT; and by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Vivian and Ken were married in 1960 in Colrain, Massachusetts and raised their children in Bristol, VT. Vivian also enjoyed spending time with numerous additional relatives living in New England. Carol has been a live-in caregiver for the last 8 years, and the family recognizes and is grateful for Carol's gifts of presence and love.Vivian was born in 1933 in Colrain, Massachusetts, the youngest child. She enjoyed competing against her brothers in outdoor activities, raising and selling vegetables, working at her father's Gulf gas station, and caring for and riding the neighbor's Morgan horses. In 1951, Vivian graduated high school from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, and went on to be a pioneer of women's sports and feminism at the University of Vermont, serving as President of the Women's Athletic Association, and graduating with a degree in medical technology in 1955. Vivian worked in hospitals for a number of years, and then with her husband Ken in the field for their land surveying business.Vivian and Ken enjoyed attending their children's various sporting and musical events. Vivian played the trombone, and she and Ken played in the Bristol Band since 1960. Vivian had lifelong interests in wildlife, geography and geology, and was a vegetable gardener, avid berry and apple picker, wonderful pie baker, and great at Scrabble. She served as a member of the Lawrence Memorial Library Board, supported Hospice and the American Field Service student exchange program, and co-founded the Addison Otters, the regional youth swim team based at Mt. Abe High School. Vivian was steady and kind. No matter what she was doing, she did it with dignity, strength and warmth. She made many friends in her later years at Project Independence in Middlebury, enjoying the socializing, activities and great food.Vivian's family will plan a memorial gathering for later in the year. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Project Independence (112 Exchange Street, Middlebury, VT 05753) to support their wonderful programming for seniors in our community. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close