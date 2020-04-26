Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian P. Leidy. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian P. Leidy, age 88, passed away on April 26, 2020, at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.



Vivian was born in Punxsutawney, PA, to Ralph W. and Clara (Armstrong) Gall. She married Gerald A. Leidy in 1954, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his death in 2004. Vivian received her undergraduate degree from Indiana State Teachers College, PA, in 1953. She later completed a master's degree in special education at Shippensburg State College, PA, in 1974. She taught in elementary schools in Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Carlisle, PA. After staying home with her daughters for 10 years, she joined the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) as a special education teacher for elementary children with various learning disabilities. She was with the CAIU in Carlisle and the Harrisburg area for 19 years until her retirement in 1989.



In January 2011, Vivian moved to the Arbors in Greenfield, MA, to be closer to family. She lived at the Arbors for nine years, until she suffered a stroke this past December that sent her to Charlene Manor. Our family is grateful to the staff of the Arbors in Greenfield and the staff of Charlene Manor for their wonderful care of Vivian. In the end, Mother died from COVID-19. The staff of Charlene Manor was right there at her bedside, gowned, masked, and taking care of Mother with tenderness and selfless love. Thankfully, Mother's bed was by the window on the ground floor so we could "visit" as much as possible.



Vivian was a quilter who made award-winning quilts and quilted and appliqued wall hangings. She published many of her projects in quilting magazines and taught seminars across the country on landscape and memory quilts. During their retirement together, Gerry and Vivian enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally to Elderhostels and with the Friendship Force. After Gerry died, Vivian continued to travel alone, including visits to Costa Rica, France, and Ghana, as well as with her young granddaughter to several special Intergenerational Elderhostels in NY. Her last international travel was to China with the Friendship Force when she was 75.



Vivian started to play the organ for funerals when she was in eighth grade and continued to play the organ for church as needed until she was 79. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA, for more than 50 years. After moving to Greenfield, Vivian became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ashfield, MA. For many happy years every Sunday included church in Ashfield and lunch at the Trail Toc Diner in Shelburne Falls.



Vivian leaves behind her two daughters, Lynnette Leidy Sievert (Paul Sievert) of Gill, MA, and Sharon Leidy Todd (Kevin Todd) of Freeville, NY, as well her granddaughter, Mackenzie Rose Todd of Orono, ME. Vivian was predeceased by her parents and by her siblings, Ernest Gall, Wilma Haines, Eleanor Graff, Jeannette Jenkins, and Evelyn Breting.



A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ashfield, at a date to be determined when such gatherings are possible. Burial will take place in Carlisle, PA, with only immediate family. If desired, charitable donations could be made in Vivian's memory to the Organ Maintenance Fund of St. John's Episcopal Church, Ashfield, MA, or to the Organ Maintenance Fund of the Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, PA.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

