Wallace R. Friedrich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace R. Friedrich.
Service Information
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA
01301
(413)-772-6393
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wallace "Ray" Friedrich, age 94, (former long-time resident of Shirley, MA) passed away at home on September 16, 2019.

During World War II he served in the U. S. Army with the 168th Combat Engineers Battalion, Co. C. He was a member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.

He was the husband of Gloria (L'Heureux) Friedrich who predeceased him in 2016. He leaves two daughters: Deborah A. Cory of Greenfield and Jeanne (Jack) Murray of Winchendon, MA, 5 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, High St., Greenfield, MA.

logo
Published in Recorder on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.