Wallace "Ray" Friedrich, age 94, (former long-time resident of Shirley, MA) passed away at home on September 16, 2019.
During World War II he served in the U. S. Army with the 168th Combat Engineers Battalion, Co. C. He was a member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.
He was the husband of Gloria (L'Heureux) Friedrich who predeceased him in 2016. He leaves two daughters: Deborah A. Cory of Greenfield and Jeanne (Jack) Murray of Winchendon, MA, 5 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, High St., Greenfield, MA.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 21, 2019