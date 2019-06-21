Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace S. MacLean. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Montague, November 5, 1932 the son of Harold and Mildred (Spear) MacLean.



He was a 1950 graduate of the former Charlemont High School. While in high school he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Maurice Thompson and then for C.W. Ward of Ashfield again as a heavy equipment operator and also a truck driver.



Following his military service in the US Army, he continued with C.W. Ward until the middle 60s'. He then was employed by the Charlemont Highway Department for several years before retiring as road superintendent in 1995.



Still willing to work he was employed as a truck driver for Eiller Brothers in Readsboro, VT.



He married the former Leona Maynard on April 17, 1954. She died December 18, 2009.



Survivors include his son Bob (Joanne) MacLean of Hawley; daughters Elizabeth (James) Wilcox of Hudson, FL, Patty (Deane) Roberts of Colrain, Barbara (Jim) Sinclair of Charlemont, Shirley MacLean and Joe Valeski of Buckland; 9 grandchildren Chris Magnant, Robert Magnant, Scott Roberts, Brett Roberts, Charlie MacLean, Brittany Wolcott, Ryan Sinclair, Nichole Williams, Teagan Valeski; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Jackie Sue Roberts in 1987.



A graveside service will be Monday, June 24, at 1:00 pm at Leavitt Cemetery in Charlemont. Calling hours will be Sunday from 7-9 at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls.



In lieu of flowers it is suggested donations be made to the Charlemont Federated Church, Main St., Charlemont, MA 01339.



The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to his caregivers Barb and Jim, Teagan, Abbi and Katelyn for their special care.



To send a condolence visit

