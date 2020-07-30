Walter A. Cyhowski, Jr., 78, of Green Pond Road died Tuesday 7/28/20 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Montague on March 9, 1942, the son of Walter A. And Stella (Podlenski) Cyhowski.
Walter graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1960, where he served as captain of the football team. He also played on the baseball team and basketball team.
He served in the United States Army.
Walter was a technician in the lab at the Strathmore Paper Mill in Turners Falls until their closure.
Walter loved watching his grandkids play Baseball, Basketball, Football and Soccer. They brought him great joy. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Erving Senior Center and The French King Entertainment Center, as well as his daily visits with his friends at Carrolls Market.
Among his survivors, Walter leaves two sons, Philip and his wife Sarah of Erving and Brian of Rutland, VT; two grandsons, Hugh and Michael, both of Erving.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center Oncology Department, Patient Needs Fund, 164 High Street Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the International 22Q11.2 Foundation P.O. Box 532 Matawan, NJ 07747 or to their website www.22.q.org
