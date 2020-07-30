1/1
Walter A. Cyhowski Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. Cyhowski, Jr., 78, of Green Pond Road died Tuesday 7/28/20 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Montague on March 9, 1942, the son of Walter A. And Stella (Podlenski) Cyhowski.

Walter graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1960, where he served as captain of the football team. He also played on the baseball team and basketball team.

He served in the United States Army.

Walter was a technician in the lab at the Strathmore Paper Mill in Turners Falls until their closure.

Walter loved watching his grandkids play Baseball, Basketball, Football and Soccer. They brought him great joy. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Erving Senior Center and The French King Entertainment Center, as well as his daily visits with his friends at Carrolls Market.

Among his survivors, Walter leaves two sons, Philip and his wife Sarah of Erving and Brian of Rutland, VT; two grandsons, Hugh and Michael, both of Erving.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center Oncology Department, Patient Needs Fund, 164 High Street Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the International 22Q11.2 Foundation P.O. Box 532 Matawan, NJ 07747 or to their website www.22.q.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved