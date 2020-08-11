Walter Dermott Lauttenbach, 96, of Ft. Collins, died August 3, 2020 at home. He was born in New Haven, CT. He raised his family in Norwalk, CT then retired to Largo, FL eventually moving to Ft Collins, CO in 2010.
Walter served in the U.S. Marine Corp 4th division during WWII participating in the invasions of Roi-Namur, Saipan-Tinian, and Iwo Jima. He graduated under the GI bill from University of Connecticut in accounting, then began his life-long career with St. Regis Paper Company, retiring as VP Corporate Comptroller.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Baruzzi Lauttenbach. Survivors include three sons, Thomas and James (Peggy), both of Largo, FL and John (Jeanine) of Surfside Beach, SC, and two daughters, Barbara "Bobbi" (Jeff) Sutton and Anne (Ken) Vetter, both of Ft. Collins, CO in addition to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass with full military honors was held earlier this week at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fort Collins, CO. Walter's burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA.
