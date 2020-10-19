1/
Walter F. Kasper
Walter F. Kasper, 92, formerly of Silver St., passed away October 14, 2020 at the Poet's Seat Health Care Center.

Walter was born in Palmer, MA on October 17, 1927 the son of Walter and Nellie (Cottella) Kasperzak, Sr.

He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict having served from Dec. 13, 1950 until his honorable discharge on Dec. 2, 1952.

He was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as a tree surgeon for many years.

In 1984 Walter married the former Evelyn (Conant).

A private graveside service with Military Honors will take place Sunday, Oct. 25 at Highland Cemetery in Millers Falls.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.



Published in Recorder on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
