Walter F. Letourneau died on 1-16-2020 after a period of declining health. Walter was born on 12-11-1929 in Montague, Mass. He spent most of his life in Whately with his beloved wife Marian, raising their children: Paul (Terri) Letourneau, Michael Letourneau, Cathy (Doug) Farrick. Two sons, Stephen and Jimmy predeceased him. Walter's pride and joy were his grandchildren: Tom, Becky, Christopher, Andy & Madeline. He was also extremely proud to be a great Dziadzi to Alex, Hadley & Hudson. His faithful dog and companion, Sheba predeceased him last summer. Walter was an avid Red Sox fan and proud of his Polish heritage. On any given Saturday or Sunday morning you could hear the polka show booming from his radio. Walter was not only a carpenter, but a craftsman. Every piece of his work precise and exquisite. One of Walter's last wishes was to celebrate his 90th birthday, which he did with family and friends in December. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, but his memory will live on in their hearts. A memorial will be held on April 18 at 10:00 AM at Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield, Mass.
Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Jan. 19, 2020