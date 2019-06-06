Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter J. Yazwinski Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Pudge was a farmer and loved everything about it; growing crops, raising animals, milking cows, and most of all he loved the change of seasons on the land. Early in his life Pudge was a ski enthusiast and served on the Ski Patrol at Maple Valley, Vermont. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and hiking. He especially enjoyed traveling to visit his sisters in distant places. Pudge loved listening to old Rock & Roll and Country music, and he enjoyed playing the harmonica and keyboard. He really enjoyed life and always appreciated the love and excitement of family gatherings. Pudge was a huge Patriot's fan and followed all Boston sports; he was also a Uconn girls basketball supporter. He loved old westerns and Suduko and cross word puzzles.



Pudge is predeceased by his mother and father, Walter Sr. and Tessie Yazwinski. He is survived by his three sisters, Janet(Poppi), Elaine(Babe) and Annette(Kootch). He also leaves behind five nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is planned for late summer or early fall. In lieu of flowers the family suggest making a donation to Hospice of Franklin County or LifePath, the local Elder Services agency.



Walter "Pudge" Yazwinski Jr. passed away May 31 with his sisters by his side. Pudge died at home on the farm where he resided his entire life. He was born in Greenfield on August 5, 1948, attended Deerfield schools, graduated and then went on to study at GCC.

