Walter "Sam" E. Kellogg III, passed away March 4, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was born to Walter and Helen (Smith) Kellogg in Northampton on May 3, 1935. His wife, Leah, passed away in 2013. He is survived by his three daughters, Caroline Eyerman (Bob) of Pennsylvania, Wendy Wilde (Jim) of Ashfield, and Elizabeth Climie of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Nathan Matys of Vermont, Marcus Eyerman of Pennsylvania and Nicole Eyerman of Colorado; two sisters, Sandra Liimatainen, Ellie Gagnon and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Nichols. His sister Marcia Nichols predeceased him. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.



Sam graduated from the agricultural program at Smith Vocational High School where he participated in the Future Farmers of America and represented the state in Kansas. He managed the family dairy farm until 1976, and then he was the facilities coordinator at Smith Vocational High School until his retirement in 2003. Sam worked for the Town of Williamsburg in various capacities from the Fire Department to Board of Appeals, and for 37 years was dedicated to the town's Water and Sewer Commission. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, mowing his expansive lawn, gardening and wood working.



The family would like to thank Joanna Pheasant and the staff at Williamsburg Internal Medicine for the compassion they showed our father. Calling hours will be Friday, March 8 from 4:00-7:00 at Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton, with a private burial and celebration of life to be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to an agriculture student scholarship at Smith Vocational High School, Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01060 or the Williamsburg Fire Association, P.O. Box 425, Williamsburg, MA 01096.

