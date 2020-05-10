Walter "Charlie" Koblinski, 92, of Congress St. died Thursday 5/7/20 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Sunderland on June 14, 1927, the son of Onufry and Alexandra (Symanska) Koblinski.
Walter was a machinist at the Millers Falls Paper Company for many years until his retirement.
He was a huge local and professional sports fan. His passion for Franklin County sports teams were unrivalled.
Among his survivors Walter leaves a brother, Albin Koblinski of Greenfield; a son, Robert Koblinski and a daughter, Theresa Macklie.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery in South Deerfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 81 Baseball, C/O Bill Phelps, PO Box 1004, Greenfield, MA. 01302.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on May 10, 2020.