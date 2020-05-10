Walter "Charlie" Koblinski
1927 - 2020
Walter "Charlie" Koblinski, 92, of Congress St. died Thursday 5/7/20 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Sunderland on June 14, 1927, the son of Onufry and Alexandra (Symanska) Koblinski.

Walter was a machinist at the Millers Falls Paper Company for many years until his retirement.

He was a huge local and professional sports fan. His passion for Franklin County sports teams were unrivalled.

Among his survivors Walter leaves a brother, Albin Koblinski of Greenfield; a son, Robert Koblinski and a daughter, Theresa Macklie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery in South Deerfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 81 Baseball, C/O Bill Phelps, PO Box 1004, Greenfield, MA. 01302.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery
