Walter William Piela of Deerfield, MA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter on July 25, 2020.
Walter is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Andrew, Allison, Walter "Tim" and, stepdaughter Danica. He is predeceased by his father, Walter J. Piela; his mother, Mary Piela; and his brother, Joseph Piela.
He was born and raised in West Springfield, MA. He graduated from West Springfield High School where he went on to UMass Amherst to receive his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research in 1973. He went on to further his education and received two master's degrees, one in Business Administration from WNEC in 1977. The second in Engineering Management from WNEC in 1984.
He worked at Greenfield Tap and Die, holding various positions, from 1973-1986. He went on to work at Kaman Aerospace Corporation as a Manufacturing System Development Coordinator from 1986-1987. In 1987, he began working as an Operations Industrial Engineer at the Springfield NDC- U.S. Postal Service, for 29 years. Retiring in 2016.
His passions were cross country skiing, driving his Corvette, working around the yard, and his dog Lucy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Services will be private.
