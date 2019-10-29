Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ward Duffey Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ward Duffey Morrison, 71, died peacefully in Dover, NH on Thursday, October 24, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 20, 1948, in North Adams, MA, the son of Howard and Audrey (Pierson) Morrison. He spent most of his childhood along with his seven brothers living on his parents' egg and poultry farm on Hancock Rd. in South Williamstown.Ward graduated in 1965 from Mt. Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown, MA and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971. He worked as an Aviation Electrician on the VS-28 Air Anti-Submarine Squadron in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. He then served a tour in Vietnam, and was a member of the Navy Seawolf Association. After Vietnam he sailed on the USS Wasp, and finally worked at the Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, VA. After his Navy service he graduated from Berkshire Community College in 1972 where he achieved an award in mathematics, and graduated from Purdue University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology.In 1973 Ward married Maura McGrath of Adams, MA. They moved to New Hampshire in 1974 where Ward began his 40-year career designing and manufacturing hydraulic drills used in hard rock mining. He began his career as an engineer at Joy Manufacturing in Claremont, NH and went on to establish two businesses in Claremont - working as Vice President at Cannon Industries, and CEO of WDM Technologies. He later worked as a consultant and lead engineer in the hard rock mining division at J. H. Fletcher in Huntington, WV. After retirement Ward moved to Greenfield, MA, Concord, MA and later to Dover, NH.Ward loved riding motorcycles, especially his Ducati 900 SS. He and his brothers often rode the mountain roads of Virginia and Vermont, and toured to races throughout the country. Ward loved hiking in the White Mountains of NH with his sons, and camping trips with family and friends at Assateague Island National Seashore. He will be remembered for his witty sayings and his strong work ethic.Ward was predeceased by his parents and grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles. He leaves Maura, of Greenfield, MA, and their two sons, Will and his wife, Stephanie, of Bolton, MA, and Eric, his wife, Melissa Knorr, and grandchild-by-marriage, Elliot Tibbs, of Dover, NH. In addition to his sons Ward leaves his brothers and their wives, Robert and Carol Morrison, Pownal, VT; Russell and Sharon Morrison, Dayton, OH; Lawrence and Nancy Morrison, Barnard, VT; Wayne and Clare Morrison, Williamstown, MA; Neil and Dale Morrison, Pownal, VT; Thomas Morrison, Bridgewater, VA; and Brad and Cathy Morrison, Elkton, VA; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Donations in Ward's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilurn, GA 30047, lbd.org ; the Motorcycle Relief Project, PO Box 3220, Evergreen CO 80437, motorelief.org , or to the .Memorial services will be held at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home West Chapel, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA on Saturday, November 9. Calling hours will be held at 10 AM and a celebration of his life will begin at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will be held immediately following at the East Cemetery in Rowe, MA. Published in Recorder on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

