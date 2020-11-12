Deerfield, MA-How do you summarize a richly-lived, 84-year life into a few words? How do you convey their love for and commitment to their family, friends, and community or the sound of their voice and sparkle in their eye when they talked about a passion?
There are broad details: born in Rochester, NY, July 1, 1936, to Francis and Marjorie (Freund) Grinnan, the oldest of three children; graduated Aquinis Institute (1954) and Cornell School of Hotel Management (1958); married; two daughters. He was a professor, consultant, proprietor, and part-time farmer.
There are the things that propelled a career: working as a young child in his parents' meat and grocery market during WWII; starting a specialty food store and catering company while studying at Cornell; cooking for JFK at the Hyannisport Club; managing the Faculty Club at University of Rochester; moving to Massachusetts in 1967 to coordinate the building of and serve as director of the UMASS Campus Center; establishing the Hospitality Management Program at Holyoke Community College, where he taught and was its director. He cared deeply about his students during his 27 years at HCC and received the HCC Distinguished Service Award in 2004.
And there are the passions and experiences that make a life rich and full. For Terry, those were his family, travel, and food. Cooking, exploring cuisines, and sharing his culinary knowledge was just who he was. He bred and raised pigs for a time. He spent a year in Ukraine on a Fulbright Scholarship and a semester teaching in Switzerland. He traveled extensively with family. During many summers spent on the Cape, he learned to shellfish and became an oyster fanatic-going as far as Croatia and Chile to learn about their cultivation. After he retired, he started Saw Mill Site Farm Horseradish Products, featuring recipes he developed. It was a 19-year love affair; his products are enjoyed all over New England, as well as NY and DC.
He had a creative, entrepreneurial spirit, with an incredible knowledge of how things work. He moved to S. Deerfield in 1971 with his adored wife of 59-years, Pauline (née Basamania), and daughters Suzanne (Washington, DC) and Kelly (W. Dennis, MA). They physically built much of the house they call home, overlooking a waterfall once used by three different sawmills. He immediately became engaged in the town, organizing one of the town's Tricentennial celebrations that featured a local food; later he chaired Deerfield's Finance Committee for many years. He was a loyal Red Sox fan, attending the 7th game of the '75 series and celebrating his 80th at Fenway with a David Ortiz grand slam.
Besides his wife and daughters-who were the joys of his life-he leaves a sister Sharon Sanford; brother Joe (Jeanne); sister-in-law Marge Kemp; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry often remarked that he had found his paradise on his land in Deerfield; he passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his favorite chair on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8. He will be deeply missed.
There are no calling hours due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Oyster Project www.massoyster.org
or the South County EMS, 8 Conway St., S. Deerfield, MA 01373
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com