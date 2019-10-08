Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren R. Carroll. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Greenfield, MA on June 7, 1934 to Hazel (Fuller) and William R. Carroll and was educated in local public schools. Warren resided most recently, at #3 15th Street, Turners Falls, MA at the home of his cousin Lynne Stanley, from 1999 until 2004, prior to entering the nursing facility.



Warren was employed by the Friendly's Corporation, in the Greenfield restaurant for several years and part-time for the Valley Farms Store in Greenfield for a period of time. Earlier in his life, Warren relocated to Wichita Falls, TX, where he worked in the kitchen of the La Quinta Hotel and Restaurant as a kitchen assistant. He was an avid collector of many things, including music cassettes and CDs and baseball caps. At the Elaine @ Hadley nursing facility, he entertained the residents with his treasure trove of music on a daily basis, earning him the nickname of "D.J."!



Warren will be remembered for his kindness and gentle nature, his warmth and humor and for his dedicated work ethic.



Survivors include several 2nd cousins who include, Lynne D. Stanley, Joan Kastsounakis, Eleanor Dubay, Debra Wilcox, Elizabeth and Toby Piotrowski and Christen Lewis, as well as additional generations of 3rd and 4th cousins to remember him with affection.



In keeping with Warren's request for simplicity, there will be no formal services or visiting hours. He will be interred following cremation, in the Laurel Hill Cemetery with his extended "Stanley" family, Milton and Grace Stanley. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable donation in his memory, are suggested to the "Resident's Activity Fund" of the Elaine at Hadley Genesis Healthcare, in c/o the Social Services Office, 20 N. Maple St., Hadley, MA 01035. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

