Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayland A. Fargo. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary





After serving in the U.S. Army he attended Roosevelt Aviation School in Long Island, and went on to get his small air craft license, then went on to Civil Air Patrol. Wayland worked in many fields, including his own businesses, camper sales, and tv repair service. Wayland was a truck driver for A.R. Sandri, Inc. until retirement in 1986. He enjoyed Solitaire on the computer, jigsaw puzzles and eating out with family.



Survivors include his wife Barbara; daughters: Sylvia Knowlton of Fitchburg, Judith Gaines (husband Gary) of Gill and Linda Gillon (husband Robert) of Lynnfield; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He also leaves a niece and three nephews. Wayland was predeceased by his son Mark on October 5, 2015.



Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.





Wayland A. Fargo, 94, died on Saturday (6-1-19) at home. Born on October 29, 1924 in Montague, he was the son of Frank and Beth (Williams) Fargo, and brother to a sister Shirley ( Fargo) Rayno ( predeceased). After graduation from Greenfield High School in 1942, Wayland served in the U.S. Army, completing active duty in April, 1945. He married the former Barbara Jackson of Gill on June 9, 1949, passing away just days before their 70th anniversary.After serving in the U.S. Army he attended Roosevelt Aviation School in Long Island, and went on to get his small air craft license, then went on to Civil Air Patrol. Wayland worked in many fields, including his own businesses, camper sales, and tv repair service. Wayland was a truck driver for A.R. Sandri, Inc. until retirement in 1986. He enjoyed Solitaire on the computer, jigsaw puzzles and eating out with family.Survivors include his wife Barbara; daughters: Sylvia Knowlton of Fitchburg, Judith Gaines (husband Gary) of Gill and Linda Gillon (husband Robert) of Lynnfield; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He also leaves a niece and three nephews. Wayland was predeceased by his son Mark on October 5, 2015.Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls. Published in Recorder on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close