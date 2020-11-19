Wayne R. Billings, 89, son of the late Malcolm and Viola (Gaines) Billings Avery of Northfield, MA passed peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in the home he and his beloved wife of 70 years, Gloria M. (Despres), built together in 1951.
Wayne was born on October 26, 1931 in Brattleboro, VT. He graduated From Greenfield Trade School in 1948. He was employed at the L.S. Starrett Company in Athol, MA for 40 years until he retired in 1991 as a Methods Engineer. Wayne was an inventive and mechanical man. His inventive nature led him to create another calibration on the micrometer during his tenure at the L.S. Starrett Company. Wayne received the Toolmaker of the Year award in Worcester, MA in 1955. He continued to show his mechanical prowess when neighbors, friends, and family would ask for his assistance in repairing their lawnmowers which became an interest until he also retired from that in 2019.
One of his many accomplishments was restoring his most prized possession, a 1940 Ford Deluxe, to its original running order. He and his wife took pride and pleasure utilizing their antique car when they were active members of the Yankee Car Club where he served as Vice President and then President. Wayne even drove his antique car in local parades. He was an avid roller skater for over 55 years. He could be seen at local roller-skating rinks and as graceful a dancer on roller skates one could ever watch. He enjoyed the outdoors and the warmth of the sun so one of his interests was camping. Again, his inventive expertise came into play with that recreational sport when he designed and built his own tent camper which was used by his family of 6 for many years. He also enjoyed traveling with wife Gloria for many years from Canada, throughout New England, to Florida, to The Grand Ole Opry, New Orleans, and the Midwest, to Hawaii.
Wayne was a member of the Elks Club in Athol, MA and a Cub Scout Troop Leader for a year in Northfield. He volunteered as the local Santa in Christmas celebrations in his community while his 4 children were young. Wayne could always be found having coffee with his "breakfast buddies" at local restaurants until just this year.
Wayne was a devoted husband and father. Besides his beloved wife, Gloria, he leaves a daughter, Carolyn Singer and her husband Gilbert Singer of Hamden, CT; his three sons: Neil Billings and wife Linda of Street, Maryland; Donald Billings and his wife Martha of Lawrenceville, GA; and Douglas Billings and his wife Sharon of Boynton Beach, FL. He leaves 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He leaves a nephew, Derrell Stratford and wife Evalee of Bernardston, MA. He leaves a stepbrother, Fred Avery and wife Dolores of Northfield. He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Stratford and brother-in-law Stanley Stratford; and his stepfather, Fred Avery, Sr. of Northfield.
Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield is handling Wayne's arrangements. There are no services due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301. The Billings family extends a debt of gratitude and thanks to the Pioneer Valley Hospice staff.
