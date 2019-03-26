Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley James Lincoln. View Sign

On the morning of March 20, 2019, Wesley James Lincoln died at age 77 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina NC. Wesley was born in Troy, New York to the late Charles and Edith Lincoln.



In September 1965 he married Beverly Eileen Lincoln and together they raised five children. He served his country in the US Army and later in the foreign service for 20 years. Over his distinguished career he traveled to 80 countries. He will be remembered for his curious mind, kindness, and gentle humor.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Lincoln; children, Pamela Lincoln of North Dartmouth, MA, Dennis Lincoln and wife, Lilia Rubin of Spring, TX, Douglas Lincoln and wife, Nicole Lincoln of Oakton, VA, Carol Lincoln and husband, Rodger von Kries of Roslindale, MA, and Nicole Moses and husband, David Moses of Fuquay-Varina, NC; sister, Constance Delaney and husband, John Delaney of Zephyrhills, FL and Angela LaCroix and husband, George Lacroix of Greenfield, MA; and twelve grand-children.



Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at





On the morning of March 20, 2019, Wesley James Lincoln died at age 77 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina NC. Wesley was born in Troy, New York to the late Charles and Edith Lincoln.In September 1965 he married Beverly Eileen Lincoln and together they raised five children. He served his country in the US Army and later in the foreign service for 20 years. Over his distinguished career he traveled to 80 countries. He will be remembered for his curious mind, kindness, and gentle humor.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Lincoln; children, Pamela Lincoln of North Dartmouth, MA, Dennis Lincoln and wife, Lilia Rubin of Spring, TX, Douglas Lincoln and wife, Nicole Lincoln of Oakton, VA, Carol Lincoln and husband, Rodger von Kries of Roslindale, MA, and Nicole Moses and husband, David Moses of Fuquay-Varina, NC; sister, Constance Delaney and husband, John Delaney of Zephyrhills, FL and Angela LaCroix and husband, George Lacroix of Greenfield, MA; and twelve grand-children.Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com Funeral Home Thomas Funeral Home

401 N. Ennis Street

Fuquay-Varina , NC 27526

(919) 552-4171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close