Wilbert L. "Champ" Rainville, III, of Gardner Falls Rd., died Sunday evening, Sept. 29, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield following a brief illness.
Champ was born in Greenfield on June 28, 1953 the son of Wilbert "Sonny" and Bertha "Betty" (Churchill) Rainville II.
He was a graduate of Whitingham (VT) High School.
Champ was a machinist for the Lamson & Goodnow Cutlery in Shelburne Falls before an accident left him disabled.
Survivors include his sister Cheryl Johnston and her husband Chris of Shelburne Falls, his girlfriend Sandra Guerro of Shelburne Falls and her children; Lee Guerro of Turners Falls, Dakota Guerro of Hinsdale, NH and Tara Guerro of Turners Falls, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 1, 2019