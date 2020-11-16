Michael Ronald Land, 74, of Mt. Gilead, NC, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel officiated by Rev. Ron Loflin. Visitation will be held from 10-11AM prior to the service.
Mr. Land was born June 9, 1946 in Memphis, TN, to the late Lee Moore Land and Eva Mae Parsons Land. He was a United States Army Veteran. Michael lived for his grandchildren and loved fishing. Michael and his wife Patricia spent plenty of time traveling with his brother Gary and his wife Laura. He enjoyed woodworking, working in the yard, and throwing the grandkids around on the tube in the lake.
Michael is survived by his daughter: Deborah Richter (Brian); sons: Kenneth Land (Kerstin), Robert Land (Amanda Whitby); grandchildren: Justin Richter, Ashley Richter, Brandon Richter, Morgan Land, Austen Land, Bailey Land, Emory Land, Miriam Land, Rebekah Land, Michael Land, Peyton Land, Emily Land, and Jonathan Land; brothers: William Land, and Gary Land.
He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Lane Land and sister Sharon Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Judes Children's Research Foundation at stjude.org
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Land family.