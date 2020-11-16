William Bradford Bliven, Sr. 76, of Richfield passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held 2PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Pauls Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Glenn Johnson. Visitation will be held from 12-1:30PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle.



William was born August 30, 1944 in Westerly, RI to the late Edward Fredrick Bliven and Della Mae Moore Bliven. He served 36 years with his local 104 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Westfield, MA. Mr. Bliven enjoyed spending time outside and working in his yard. He spent countless amounts of time sharing his faith with family and friends in the community. Mr. Bliven enjoyed studying genealogy and dated his family tree all the way back to the 1500's. William was also a member at Pauls Crossing Baptist Church.



Mr. Bliven is survived by his wife of 56 years Darlene DeOrio Bliven of the home; daughters: Lauralee Beemer (Dale) of Richfield, Victoria Budrawich of Albemarle, Melissa McCarthy (Jerry) of Richfield; son: William Bradford Bliven, II (Melissa C. Noyes-Bliven) of Greenfield, MA; foster daughters: Felicia Keszler of Oklahoma City, OK, and Amy Armystrong of Greenfield, MA; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nephews: Arthur and James Harwood.



He is preceded in death by grandchildren William Bliven, III, Scott Renfrew, and Alyssa Prest.



Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Bliven family.



