William H. Holden, 76, of Duncan Drive died Friday (7-3-20) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born November 3, 1943 in Greenfield the son of William and Theresia (Steinmacher) Holden. Bill attended Greenfield schools and graduated from Greenfield High School the class of 1961. He was an Air Force Veteran. He worked at Lunt Silversmith for almost 40 years as a solderer and foreman. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, watching sports and spending summers at Lake Seymour in Vermont.
He leaves his wife of 52 years the former Elaine Basil, his sister Kathleen MacLeod, his children, James Holden and his wife Jessica, Michael Holden and his wife Tracey and Stephanie Rowe and her husband Stephen. Bill also leaves his grandchildren, Caedan, Brett, Carter, Riley, Christopher, Gavin, Keegan, Sofia, Nina and Daxton.
A private graveside service will be held at Green River Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to the America Lung Association
