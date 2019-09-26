Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Massey. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





William H. Massey, 68, of Greenfield, Ma. died Wednesday evening (9-25-2019) at his home. William was born in Northampton, Ma. on November 16, 1950 the son of Luther A. and Evelyn (DeBarge) Massey. He was educated in Greenfield schools and was a 1968 graduate of Greenfiel High School. He served with the Massachusetts National Guard for six years. He was married to the former Cecile Bonnett on April 28, 1973 in St. Patrick's Church in Northfield. He worked for 45 years for the former Mohawk Plastics and then at Hi D Liners until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the Greenfield Elks and very active with the Greenfield Girl's Softball League running the Concessions stand. He and his wife served meals to the Northfield Kiwanis Club for many years. He loved to attend Sporting events in which his grandchildren participated.He is suvived by his wife Cecile of 47 years and his children: Jason Massey and his wife Stacey of Montague, Ma. and Amy Podolski and her husband Michael of Greenfield, Ma. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Johnathon Merriett, Julia and Janelle Massey, Tyler and Kaleb Podolski, and his brother: Luther Massey Jr. and his wife Patty of Hinsdale, N.H.A Catholic prayer service will be held at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. on Monday (9-30-2019) at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. Thomas Lisowski, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield.Calling hours will be Sunday (9-29-2019) from 5--7 P.M. at the funeral home.Donations in his memory may be made to Yankee Family Dialysis, 115 Wildwood Ave. Greenfield, Ma. 01301.

