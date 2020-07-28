William Clifton Hubbard of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. He was 81. Born on January 27, 1939 in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Clifton Lloyd and Olive Gertrude Comins Hubbard. He graduated from Amherst Regional High School, where he wrestled and played football. He enlisted in the United States Navy until he was medically discharged and later, he served in the United States Air Force Reserves for over 20 years. Bill was a Technical Sergeant, serving in Desert Storm/Shield. He worked in aircraft repair and service with 439 AMS and retired after 24 years. In 2003 he married Evonne Johansen and they made their home in Chestertown. Mr. Hubbard sold Christmas trees for the Chestertown American Legion Post #36 and was very involved with the community.
He was a model airplane enthusiast, sports fan and was very proud of his military service. Bill enjoyed smoking cigars, golf, bocce ball, gardening, collecting antiques and loved Siamese cats. He was a president of the Hampshire County Radio Control Club, and director of the historical society in New Hampshire. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children' Julie Everett of FL, Phillip Hubbard of NH, Eric Johansen and wife Bonnie of Trappe, and Renee Tayman and husband Dennis of Pasadena; a brother, James Hubbard of VA; nine grandchildren, Willy McCloud, Lindsay Tayman, D.J. Tayman, Erik Serio, Adam Serio, Jamie Nolan, Josh Nolan, Brandi Dowler and Cody Conner; and six great grandchildren, Cooper and Kayla Tayman, Fiona Hallahan, Bryghton and Emma Dowler and Braden Clemmons.
A celebration of his life will be held at his home in Chesterfield on Friday August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local humane society.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road,
