William J. Beaubien, 98, formerly of Turners Falls and Ft. Myers, Florida died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke.



He was born in Turners Falls November 2, 1921 the son of Alexis and Gretchen (Luippold) Beaubien.



Bill attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School class of 1939.



He was inducted into the US Army in 1943 and received his honorable discharge in 1946 attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, the American Theater Campaign Ribbon and the Victory Medal.



Bill was the owner of Beaubien's Sunoco and Beaubien - Bonnette Fuel Company in Turners Falls for many years retiring in 1978. He retired to Ft. Myers, Florida where the warm weather enabled him to play golf every chance he could. His condo in Ft. Myers overlooked the 17th hole where he often stood and offered advice to anyone who would listen. For many years he taught driver education classes for seniors through AARP as well as tax preparation assistance. Bill was an active Knights of Columbus member in both Massachusetts and Florida. He also was a life member of the Turners Falls Fire Department.



Bill leaves his daughter; Marcia Schuhle and her husband David Bishop of Greenfield and his son Robert Beaubien and his wife Jacqueline of Turners Falls, six grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one great great grandson and a nephew Gene Beaubien of Gill.



Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wives; Marcella Christian, Doris Cadran and June



Reynolds, his son Lieutenant William A. Beaubien and a brother Malcom Beaubien.



A graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery will be at a time and date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Turners Falls Fireman Relief Association, 180 Turnpike Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to Turners Falls Athletic Club, P.O. Box 11, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Much gratitude to all the caretakers on one North and the Hospice Wing of the Soldiers' Home for the compassionate attention always demonstrated with grace and dignity.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



