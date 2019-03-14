Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Chartier. View Sign

William J Chartier, known to those who knew him best as Bill or Billy, passed peacefully in his Oregon home, surrounded by the love of his family, on October 1, 2018. He was 72.



Bill was a loving, proud father and grandfather, brother, uncle and husband. Bill held his children deep in his heart and his grand daughter was the light in his life. He was a true friend to countless people and many considered him their best friend.



Bill was an avid reader and a talented writer and story teller. He possessed a sharp mind and cunning, unique sense of humor which resulted in heartfelt and often times hilarious letters to those he loved. His humor was unmatched and with it he brought laughter to the world around him. He was a true entertainer.



Bill was a connoisseur of the arts and wanted everyone he knew to experience joy through the arts, for themselves. Throughout his life he embraced and enjoyed cooking, literature, music, theater and world history; the love for which he showered upon his children and grand daughter, leaving behind a timeless, inspirational and vibrant tapestry of culture and life as he knew it.



Bill is missed deeply and will not soon be forgotten. His legacy of laughter and love and the memories of all the good times he shared will carry on through everyone he knew.



Condolences may be sent to his daughter, Honor through email or by phone.



"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come, hear the music play... Life is a Cabaret old chum. It's only a cabaret, old chum. And I Iove a ca-ba-ret!

William J Chartier, known to those who knew him best as Bill or Billy, passed peacefully in his Oregon home, surrounded by the love of his family, on October 1, 2018. He was 72.Bill was a loving, proud father and grandfather, brother, uncle and husband. Bill held his children deep in his heart and his grand daughter was the light in his life. He was a true friend to countless people and many considered him their best friend.Bill was an avid reader and a talented writer and story teller. He possessed a sharp mind and cunning, unique sense of humor which resulted in heartfelt and often times hilarious letters to those he loved. His humor was unmatched and with it he brought laughter to the world around him. He was a true entertainer.Bill was a connoisseur of the arts and wanted everyone he knew to experience joy through the arts, for themselves. Throughout his life he embraced and enjoyed cooking, literature, music, theater and world history; the love for which he showered upon his children and grand daughter, leaving behind a timeless, inspirational and vibrant tapestry of culture and life as he knew it.Bill is missed deeply and will not soon be forgotten. His legacy of laughter and love and the memories of all the good times he shared will carry on through everyone he knew.Condolences may be sent to his daughter, Honor through email or by phone. [email protected] 818-926-3862"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come, hear the music play... Life is a Cabaret old chum. It's only a cabaret, old chum. And I Iove a ca-ba-ret! Published in Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close