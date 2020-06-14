William "Bill" Kelley, 82, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born August 26, 1937, in Holyoke, to the late William and Bertha (Kiselewski) Kelley and spent his life in Amherst. Bill attended Amherst schools, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for three years, as a pivotal plane engineer during the Korean War. He enjoyed the opportunity to travel around the world during that time. He was a Union Carpenter for many years, before retiring.
Bill loved the peacefulness of fishing early in the morning on the Connecticut River, working in his beautiful garden, his summer trips to Maine, reading books, and Boston sports, but most of all, he enjoyed the fun times spent with his family and old and new friends. Besides Bill's wonderful sense of humor, was his generosity and compassion for others, he loved helping people whenever he could.
He is survived by his children; Diane Kelley of Amherst, William Kelley of Easthampton, Lisa Fretwell of Belchertown and Paul Kelley of Lake Lure, NC. He was the proud Grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind, his longtime companion, Janet Douyard, of Holyoke, and his sister; Ruthie Danylieko of Hadley and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Grace (Clark) Kelley and his sister, Barbara Noble.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Connection 41 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060 or Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma. 01060
A private memorial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Jun. 14, 2020.