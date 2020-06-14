William "Bill" Kelley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Kelley, 82, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born August 26, 1937, in Holyoke, to the late William and Bertha (Kiselewski) Kelley and spent his life in Amherst. Bill attended Amherst schools, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for three years, as a pivotal plane engineer during the Korean War. He enjoyed the opportunity to travel around the world during that time. He was a Union Carpenter for many years, before retiring.

Bill loved the peacefulness of fishing early in the morning on the Connecticut River, working in his beautiful garden, his summer trips to Maine, reading books, and Boston sports, but most of all, he enjoyed the fun times spent with his family and old and new friends. Besides Bill's wonderful sense of humor, was his generosity and compassion for others, he loved helping people whenever he could.

He is survived by his children; Diane Kelley of Amherst, William Kelley of Easthampton, Lisa Fretwell of Belchertown and Paul Kelley of Lake Lure, NC. He was the proud Grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind, his longtime companion, Janet Douyard, of Holyoke, and his sister; Ruthie Danylieko of Hadley and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Grace (Clark) Kelley and his sister, Barbara Noble.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Connection 41 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060 or Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma. 01060

A private memorial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved