William Robert Scrivens, 76, of North Adams died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. He was born in North Adams, MA on February 4, 1944. William was the son of the late Frederick & Betty (Brown) Scrivens. He attended schools in Rowe and graduated from Charlemont High School. He was employed at Wall-Streeter Shoe and then at the Shaw Press Company as a press/printing operator. He then was employed for several years at the Troy Mattress Company as a foreman,. William was last employed at the North Adams Transcript as a press operator. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church of North Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Joyce (Myers) Scrivens whom he married on October 15, 1981. He also leaves his daughter, Theresa Scrivens of Greenwood, CA, Elizabeth Scrivens- Morine of Petersburg, NY, sons Billy Ray Scrivens and Michael Scrivens of North Adams. He also leaves his brother, David Scrivens of Rowe, stepson, Robert Myers of North Adams, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. William was predeceased by his son, Robert Scrivens, and sister Faith Scrivens.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A family and friends get together for William Scrivens will take place at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home in his memory. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes -Central Chapel 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247 is entrusted with arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.