William S. "Bill" Facey of Greenfield died at home on February 9 after a long illness. He was 73.



Born to the late Ruth (Balzer) and William H. Facey in Fitchburg, Bill attended Catholic schools there and graduated from St. Bernard's High School.



He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving five years as an electronic technician. He continued in this field through his working life.



He would much rather be fishing though - and did at every chance when the weather and his health cooperated. His favorite spots were the Mare Meadow Reservoir and the Genegantslet Creek. He was always on the lookout for trout streams. He was happy to be able to fish right in his back yard when the Mill Brook was flowing.



An avid sports fan since youth, Bill was a loyal follower of the local teams especially the Bruins and Patriots. He loved to ice skate - playing pick- up hockey in his younger days and for exercise as he got older.



Bill was as authentic as they come - with an innate intelligence and a quick wit. A regular 'MacGyver', he loved to tinker and improve things. Though he fought bravely and without complaint to the very end, Bill was not able to repair his health. His demonstrated love for life will help us continue as he now resides in our hearts.



Left to cherish Bill's memory are his devoted wife Jennifer, loving sister Carole Pierce and her husband David , nephew David Pierce, nieces Dianne Taylor and Kathy Townsend, in laws Daniel Mangan, Mary Riley, Michael Mangan, James Mangan, and Maureen Sweeney and their spouses; dear cousins, and other family and friends.



Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

