William S. Kostanski, 101, of James Street died Thursday 9/26/19 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on February 23, 1918, the son of Stephen and Anna (Orlander) Kostanski. Bill attended local schools in Greenfield.
Bill served in the United States Army during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was also a Bronze Star recipient from deployment in New Guinea.
Bill was a hard working laborer for many years, working construction at Northfield Mountain and at B & M Railroad.
Bill was not one to sit still, he enjoyed cutting and stacking wood, metal detecting, swimming in the Green River, walking, biking and a glass of good Italian red wine every now and then.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Dorthy Burckard.
Among his survivors, he leaves a daughter, Kim Kostanski; a step daughter, Nancy Bradley and her husband Neal; a grandson Sage Camosse; Jason Bradley and his wife Melissa of Turners Falls and Karen Cooke her husband George. He also leaves behind four great grandchildren: Sara Bradley, Cameron Bradley, Allison Cooke & Amanda Cooke
The family would like to send their sincere gratitude to Tammy Provencal and all of Bill's caregivers for their unwavering love and support they provided. Also, a special thank you to Paul Petrin for his help and support.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 29, 2019