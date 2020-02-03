|
Abby Christine Sherwood was born June 9, 1970 in Porterville, CA and passed away January 7, 2020 in Visalia, CA. She is survived by her children Dominic, 19, and Cleopatra (Cleo),16, Miranda who live with their father, Eliot Miranda, in San Francisco. She is also survived by her mom, Pat Mumma of Visalia, CA; dad and step-mom Dave and Maureen Sherwood of Los Osos, CA; sisters Merilee Hobbs (Brad) and Julie Ivancovich (Phil) both of Visalia, CA; nieces Addie Hobbs; Isabel, Sophie and Ava Ivancovich; aunts Leslie James (Darrian) of Ontario, CA and Judy Burns of Mililani, Hawaii; and uncle Kelly Collins of Newport Coast, CA. Abby also leaves behind her faithful dog, Scrumpy, and cats Pearl and Tommy. Abby had an interesting life, always on her own terms. She learned to ski at age four and was a terror on the slopes. Abby was the youngest of three girls and her feisty personality was often more amusing to her sisters' friends than to her sisters. Then came an obsession with horses. After attending Porterville High School for two years she went to England for her Junior year where she had lots of adventures. After reluctantly returning home, she took up bicycling and rode many Centuries, The Climb to Kaiser and The Markleeville Death Ride. Abby attended college at SF State and Fresno State and worked at the ranch full time for a couple of years. In the epic snow year of 1998-99, Abby accompanied her dad on a nine day trans-Sierra ski tour. Abby met her future husband, Eliot, in San Francisco. Their son, Dominic, was born in 2000 and a daughter Cleo was born in 2004. Typical of Abby's willful personality, both of her children were born at home with a midwife in attendance. The young family led a great life enjoying San Francisco as well as going on many camping and skiing trips. Abby would often pack up the kids and dogs to join her sisters and their families in the Exeter/Visalia area so her kids could be with their cousins. One summer Abby, the kids and two dogs went by canoe and inflatable outboard to the far northeast corner of Florence Lake and camped in the wilderness for a full month. Around 2008, Abby started her own daycare business in her family's San Francisco home which was very successful. Abby struggled with, and ultimately lost, a ten-year battle with addiction. She passed with her family near and the medical care needed to address the health complications from which she was suffering. Abby's family has found some comfort knowing she is finally free of the demons that tortured her the last few years of her life. Abby was much loved and will be missed. Abby's family will spread her ashes at a later time at her favorite place in San Francisco and on the ranch where her grandfather's ashes were previously scattered.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 28, 2020