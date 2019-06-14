Adoracion Calo Cardenas, a resident of Porterville passed away on June 8, 2019. She was 79 years old. Born September 17, 1939 Adoracion "Doring" Cardenas was a Loving Wife to her late husband Antonio Cardenas. A devoted Mother to Arnulfo, Adoranto & Mrs. Rocio Cardenas. She was Loved and remembered as a Friend, Auntie, Lelang, Tita, Tiyang, & Manang.

Adoracion was a devoted and Faithful follower of the Roman Catholic Faith. She enjoyed being an Educator from the Philippines to the United States where she taught and retired from Terra Bella Elementary School. She loved trips to the Casino and cooking her famous Filipino Desserts only she could make, which will be missed by many. Her joy in life was being a Grandma even before having Grandchildren of her own. Her Life and Legacy lives on with some of the happiest and proudest moments shared with her Grandchildren Caiden Antonio Cardenas, Abisai Ador Cardenas, and Abrianna Palomares. Adoracion is survived by her two Sisters Nelia, Aida, and Brother Cesar. The love she shared with them and everyone that knew her will be missed but never forgotten. A visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary