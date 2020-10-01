Agnes Sophia Larson, was born February 19, 1927 to Wisconsin dairy farmers of Norwegian descent. She received schooling in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, elementary and high schools with one year of business college in Duluth, Minnesota. Agnes moved to Porterville in 1977 and was employed by Hiller Aviation and Jostens, retiring in 1995.

Agnes enjoyed her friends, reading, music and travel.

She was married to James R. Larson of Stanley, Wisconsin from August 1949 until the time of his death in January of 1995. Agnes was baptized, confirmed and a life-long member of the Lutheran Church. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Porterville, CA. She was also a member of Vesterheim Norwegian American Museum in Decorah, IA and Nordmanns Forbundet of Oslo, Norway, Seattle Chapter.

Agnes was preceded in death by family, James Larson, husband; Edward and Alma Landsem, parents; Norman and Conrad Landsem, brothers, Emil Balke and Babriel LaVin, brothers-in-law; Even & Helmer Landsem, brothers; Clara Nelson, Esther Balke, Alfryda LaVin and Therese Landsem, sisters; Kathleen and Margaret Landsem, Sisters-in-law, Karen LaVin, Niece.

She is survived by nephew Merlin Balke.

Agnes will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley, Wisconsin.

There will be no formal services held for her.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559-732-8371.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store