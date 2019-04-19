Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Lutheran School
4500 Buena Vista Rd
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Saint John's Lutheran Church
Bakersfield, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Lee Underwood


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Lee Underwood Obituary
Albert "Al" Lee Underwood, the eldest of nine children, was born on March 5, 1933 in Illinois. At 86 years old, Albert peacefully joined the Lord on April 15,2019. Albert loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Penny. Every year at Christmas, he took great joy in setting up his Christmas village and dressing up as Santa Claus. Nascar was his favorite sport and he showed his enthusiasm with a wide collection of miniatures. He has been reunited with his wife of 54 years, Shirley; his daughter, Deborah; his Father, Hubert; his mother, Margaret; and three of his younger siblings: Pat, Jane and Donald. Albert is survived by his children, Gregory and Laura; nine grandchildren: Laura, Sara, Melissa, Amie, Lexis, Leslea, Ella and Sophie; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Tanis, Nolan, Alyssa, Andrew, Addison and Oliver; and five siblings: Jack, Becky, Richard, Elaine and Steve. A memorial service is being held in his honor on Tuesday, April 23, at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Bakersfield, California at 4:00 PM.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.