Albert "Al" Lee Underwood, the eldest of nine children, was born on March 5, 1933 in Illinois. At 86 years old, Albert peacefully joined the Lord on April 15,2019. Albert loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Penny. Every year at Christmas, he took great joy in setting up his Christmas village and dressing up as Santa Claus. Nascar was his favorite sport and he showed his enthusiasm with a wide collection of miniatures. He has been reunited with his wife of 54 years, Shirley; his daughter, Deborah; his Father, Hubert; his mother, Margaret; and three of his younger siblings: Pat, Jane and Donald. Albert is survived by his children, Gregory and Laura; nine grandchildren: Laura, Sara, Melissa, Amie, Lexis, Leslea, Ella and Sophie; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Tanis, Nolan, Alyssa, Andrew, Addison and Oliver; and five siblings: Jack, Becky, Richard, Elaine and Steve. A memorial service is being held in his honor on Tuesday, April 23, at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Bakersfield, California at 4:00 PM. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 20, 2019