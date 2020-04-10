|
Alejandro "Alex" Santos Baptista passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family.
Alex was a man of faith, with a strong devotion to family, friends, and pets. He was born on January 11, 1940, in Laoag City, Philippines to the late Fortunata and Zacarias Baptista. Alex received his bachelor's degree in education at Northwestern College and was a teacher. In 1968, Alex moved to Honolulu, Hawaii and created a wonderful life for his family. He helped build the Aloha community as well as many iconic buildings on Oahu. In 1979, he moved to Porterville, California and eventually found his life's calling in the health care field. Alex was well known for his jovial spirit and ensuring that those around him would laugh. An avid cook, he'd bring together several friends and family to salivate over his renowned food and drinks, as well as enjoy a good card game or game show. Alex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arsenia Baptista, his three children: Janet Baptista, David (Lorelei) Baptista, and May Baptista; his granddaughter Faith; his two siblings: Naty Quinto and Pacita Baptista; as well as a niece and nephews. Due to the restrictions currently instituted, the family will host a virtual memorial service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, program to start at 6:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to connect virtually via a live stream link by sending an email to: [email protected]. Please share online condolences and messages on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/alex.baptista.90038 To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 10, 2020