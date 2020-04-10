Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Alejandro Santos Baptista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alejandro "Alex" Santos Baptista


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alejandro "Alex" Santos Baptista Obituary
Alejandro "Alex" Santos Baptista passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family.
Alex was a man of faith, with a strong devotion to family, friends, and pets. He was born on January 11, 1940, in Laoag City, Philippines to the late Fortunata and Zacarias Baptista. Alex received his bachelor's degree in education at Northwestern College and was a teacher. In 1968, Alex moved to Honolulu, Hawaii and created a wonderful life for his family. He helped build the Aloha community as well as many iconic buildings on Oahu. In 1979, he moved to Porterville, California and eventually found his life's calling in the health care field. Alex was well known for his jovial spirit and ensuring that those around him would laugh. An avid cook, he'd bring together several friends and family to salivate over his renowned food and drinks, as well as enjoy a good card game or game show. Alex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arsenia Baptista, his three children: Janet Baptista, David (Lorelei) Baptista, and May Baptista; his granddaughter Faith; his two siblings: Naty Quinto and Pacita Baptista; as well as a niece and nephews. Due to the restrictions currently instituted, the family will host a virtual memorial service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, program to start at 6:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to connect virtually via a live stream link by sending an email to: [email protected]. Please share online condolences and messages on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/alex.baptista.90038 To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alejandro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -