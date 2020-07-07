Andres Marin III, age 38, passed away peacefully on July 1st 2020 at 8:50 PM, with his love of 14 years, Krystal Magno, by his side. He fought for 16 days against COVID-19 before he succumbed to the virus. He was born on January 17, 1982 in Delano, CA to Maribel Mercado and Andres Marin II. He was raised in Delano and Earlimart until he met Krystal in 2006. Together they started a family in Porterville, CA where they raised 3 children together. Andy had a heart for helping people and was always willing to help anyone in need. His warm smile and infections laugh made him fast friends with everyone he met. He loved to share his passion for food by cooking and barbecuing for friends, family and neighbors. Andy worked in construction and agriculture early in his career before calling Sun Pacific home for 8 years. During his time at Sun Pacific he found a calling for truck driving and eventually decided to pursue his dream. He returned to school and made his dream a reality by becoming a long haul truck driver. He traveled across the United States enjoying the different scenery, sights and food he found along the way and always brought pieces of his travels back home to his family to share. Andy was a proud accomplished truck driver whose stories of his many travels will forever stay in close to us. He is survived by his wife Krystal and children, Karrie, Andres IV and Alyssa; his parents Maribel and Andres II; his grandmothers, Jovita Marin and Graciela Mercado; his sister Lorraine and brother in law Joseph; his nephew Pablo, niece Haley and nephew Adam. His mother in law Karrie and Father in law Bart; his brother in law Vincent and niece Adriana; his brother in law Greg, sister in law Angie and niece Serena; his brother in law Josh and nephew Greyson; his sister in law Amber and nephew Urijah; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Andres Marin Sr. and Gregorio Mercado. Private services to be held. Donations and flower arrangements can be sent to Myers Funeral Services and Crematory at 248 N. E St, Porterville, CA 93257. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
